Video game pioneer Leslie Benzies backs audio firm Krotos

Image caption Krotos' "dehumaniser" voice processor has been used in movies such as The Jungle Book

Video game pioneer Leslie Benzies has invested in a Scottish audio tech firm which creates imaginary creature sounds for films, television and video games.

The former president of Grand Theft Auto producer Rockstar North is the main investor in a six-figure funding deal involving Edinburgh-based Krotos.

Its "dehumaniser" voice processor has been used in movies such as The Jungle Book and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It has also featured in hit video games including Doom and League of Legends.

The new investment was co-funded by Old College Capital, the venture investment arm of the University of Edinburgh.

Krotos now plans to double its staff headcount to 20 and target consumer markets in growth areas such as virtual reality (VR) and gaming communication.

Its software produces imaginary creature and monster sounds in real-time, which the company says "dramatically" speeds up a process that previously took up to eight hours to complete.

It also allows actors to generate sounds themselves using their own voices.

'Exciting possibilities'

Krotos founder and chief executive Orfeas Boteas hit upon the idea for the "dehumaniser" while studying at the University of Edinburgh.

Mr Boteas said: "Our tools will finally free audio designers, creatives and musicians from outdated workflows and will allow them to focus on creativity.

"The next few years will open up exciting possibilities for new media, as audio is now more challenging than ever with Virtual Reality, Augmented reality and Mixed reality.

"Video games and films are our core market but there is massive potential in VR and that will be an important focus for us moving forward."

Mr Benzies said: "Orfeas understands the potential of bringing technology and creativity together, and his vision for the future of audio tools resonated with me."