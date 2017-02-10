Chivas Brothers confirms Paisley jobs transfer offer

Image copyright Chivas Brothers Image caption Chivas Brothers plans to invest £40m in a new facility at its Kilmalid site in Dumbarton

Spirits producer Chivas Brothers has confirmed all 460 staff at its closing plant in Paisley will be offered jobs at an expanded site in Dumbarton.

The pledge came after management met Renfrewshire Council leaders and Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse to discuss the relocation.

In November, Chivas announced plans to invest £40m in upgrading its bottling plant in Dumbarton.

The move involves closing its existing operations in Paisley by 2019.

However, Chivas said all permanent employees based in Paisley would be offered a transfer to the new site, starting from next year.

Chivas currently has 460 full-time employees at Paisley and 600 at its Kilmalid site in Dumbarton.

'Potential options'

The impact on Paisley and the potential use for the site was discussed at the meeting on Thursday.

Chivas Brothers chairman Laurent Lacassagne said: "We welcomed a collaborative and productive meeting today convened by the Scottish government and Renfrewshire Council at which we discussed several potential options and ideas for the future use of the Paisley site.

"Reinforcing our commitment to working with all representatives to support the positive development of the site for the local community, we look forward to meeting again as a working group to explore these ideas further."

'Positive meeting'

Mr Wheelhouse described it as a "positive meeting".

He said: "I am encouraged that Chivas Brothers is engaging with the staff directly on the process and practical implications of the investment decision and I am pleased that the company has confirmed that it will offer all permanent staff at the Paisley site a position at the new Dumbarton facility.

"We recognise that the relocation will have an impact on Paisley and I will continue to work with the company, the local authority and all key stakeholders to explore how the site can best be developed for future use, to ensure we can deliver the best outcome for the workforce, Paisley and the Renfrewshire economy."

Renfrewshire Council leader Mark Macmillan said: "It is important both for the workforce and for the future of the site that we work together to get a positive outcome."