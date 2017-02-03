Three more Ness Clothing stores to close

Image copyright Google Image caption Several Ness Clothing stores remain open, including an outlet in Edinburgh's Lawnmarket

Administrators have announced that another three outlets of troubled retailer Ness Clothing are to close.

BDO said stores in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow would cease trading next week. All 13 staff from the affected shops will be made redundant.

The move will bring the number of store closures since administrators were called in just before Christmas to 10.

The company, based in Edinburgh, is an independent women's fashion and accessories label.

Before entering administration, it operated 10 stores in Scotland and five stores in England, plus four concessions.

The administrators said the remaining Ness Clothing stores in Inverness, York, Keswick and Edinburgh continued to trade along with the Ness website.

All staff are being retained, while discussions with a preferred bidder for the business continue.

Joint administrator James Stephen said: "Discussions with the preferred bidder are progressing well and shoppers and loyal customers continue to support the business.

"However, further store closures have been unavoidable in the current difficult trading climate."