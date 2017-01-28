Assault victim 'fell into path of cars' in Blackburn

Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man fell on to the road near the premises of removal firm Matt Purdie and Sons in Blackburn

Drivers were forced to take evasive action to avoid hitting a man who had fallen on to a road after being assaulted.

The incident happened near the premises of removal firm Matt Purdie and Sons on East Main Street in Blackburn, West Lothian, at about 17:30 on Thursday.

The 46-year-old man had been hit in the face by two men who had approached him.

The suspects were described as being in their late 20s. They were both wearing dark clothing. One was wearing a hat.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and remembers seeing anything suspicious.

Unprovoked attack

Meanwhile, police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in an "unprovoked attack" in Midlothian.

The assault happened in Lady Road Place in Newtongrange at about 20:30 on Friday, when a 29-year-old man was approached by a group of youths.

One of them hit him in the face and he required hospital treatment for his injury.

The suspect who struck the man was described as being about 15 years old, 5ft 5in tall and slim. He was wearing a black top with the hood up.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information that can assist them in tracing the suspect to come forward.