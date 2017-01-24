Trump resigns Scottish golf course directorships

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump opened his golf resort at Menie, Aberdeenshire, in 2012

Donald Trump has resigned as director of several UK companies linked to his Scottish golf courses.

Filings at Companies House reveal he stepped down last Thursday, just before his inauguration as US president.

Mr Trump had previously promised to resign from directorships in all his companies to avoid claims of conflict of interest.

His eldest sons Donald Jr and Eric have taken over control of his golf resorts in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

The website of Companies House, the government agency that holds and publishes information about UK businesses, revealed he resigned as director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd on 19 January.

Image caption Mr Trump had previously announced at a media conference that he would step back from the running of his businesses

The company owns the course and hotel at Mr Trump's golf resort at Menie, Aberdeenshire, which was opened in 2012.

He also resigned from SLC Turnberry and Golf Recreation Scotland, which own Trump Turnberry, the course and hotel in Ayrshire which he bought in 2014.

The fourth company he stepped down from was DT Connect Europe Ltd, which operates a Sikorsky helicopter based at Prestwick airport. The aircraft has been used to transport Mr Trump's family and guests between the two golf courses.

A fifth company he stepped down from, Nitto World Ltd, is involved with his hotels.