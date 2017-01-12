Job losses at Kwik Fit Insurance Services confirmed

More than 500 jobs are to go at Kwik Fit Insurance Services in North Lanarkshire, after attempts to find a new operator failed.

Staff at the Uddingston contact centre were told it will close on 31 March.

Owner Ageas said it had suffered the consequences of a change in the way people buy insurance.

After closure plans were set out in November, a team involving the council and government agencies sought to find a way of keeping the workforce intact.

However, none was found to be workable.

Ageas will now focus on finding alternative work for the 521 staff being made redundant. It claims to have identified 1,800 possible local vacancies this year, and about 40 employers that could use a similar range of skills.

'Unsettling time'

Ant Middle, chief executive of Ageas Direct and Partnerships, said he regretted the decision to close the Uddingston office, but said the interest from other employers "not only evidences what we already know - that we have capable, skilled and experienced people - but also that there are many good opportunities in the local area".

He added: "We will do all we can to support our people in securing alternative roles.

"I know this has been a difficult and unsettling time for all of our employees and I want to thank each of them for their professionalism throughout the process."

The government-backed service Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace) is to open an office at the Uddingston site to provide employees with advice on dealing with redundancy and finding alternative employment. This will be backed up by Penna outplacement services, and there will be recruitment fairs.

Ageas bought Kwik Fit Insurance Services in July 2010, for £215m. Since then, it has had no connection with the garage business of that name, with which it was founded in 1995.