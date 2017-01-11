Scottish small firms in 'confidence gap' warning

Image copyright Thinkstock

A growing "confidence gap" is emerging between Scottish small firms and their counterparts elsewhere in the UK, according to a new report.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found confidence levels in Scotland fell by more than 10 points to -28.9 in the final quarter of 2016.

Over the same period, small business confidence grew in the UK as a whole, climbing from -2.9 points to +8.5.

The fall in Scotland continued an 18-month decline in confidence.

Small firms highlighted the domestic economy as their top concern, with 55% citing it as a barrier to growth.

Problems recruiting skilled staff and low consumer demand were also seen as restricting growth.

Overall, a net balance 11% of Scottish firms reported reduced staff numbers.

Nearly half of the 144 Scottish firms which responded to the study (46%) said their profits fell in the last quarter of the year, while 27% said profits were up,

The report stated: "While other parts of the UK experienced a resurgence in small business confidence in the last quarter of 2016, Scotland's firms present a far more pessimistic outlook.

"The Scottish economy may be in for a challenging 2017. A general lack of certainty, both politically and with regards to the future economic environment, is also hampering firms."

FSB Scottish policy convener Andy Willox said the "confidence gap" that had opened up between firms in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK had widened as 2016 wore on.

He added: "The reasons for this divergence aren't immediately clear. But new burdens on Scotland's large service sector, the wider economic impact of the oil price dip and rising overheads will all have had a role to play."

Brexit 'threat'

A Scottish government spokesman said: "Brexit is by far the biggest threat to Scotland's jobs, prosperity and economy.

"That is why we have always been clear that remaining in Europe - and keeping our existing place in the world's largest single market of more than 500 million people - is the best option for our future."

He added that the Scottish government had announced "a package of action" to reduce business rates in the draft budget, which included expanding the Small Business Bonus Scheme from this year to lift 100,000 properties out of rates completely and reducing the overall business rates poundage by 3.7%.

Scottish Conservative economy spokesman Dean Lockhart said: "In times of uncertainty, the Scottish government should be doing all it can to help businesses of all sizes.

"But, instead, it continues to hang the threat of independence over companies who just want to know what the future has in store.

"What's more, the SNP has embarked upon a number of anti-business measures and, as such, it's no surprise to see confidence on the slide."

Meanwhile, a separate report by Bank of Scotland found a drop in the number of businesses starting up in Scotland over the last five years.

Analysis by the bank suggested that there were 3% fewer start-ups in November 2016 compared with November 2011.

However, the picture was much worse for the UK as a whole, which saw a 19% fall over the same period.

Almost half of Scottish regions saw growth in the number of new businesses.

Orkney's figures leapt by more than a third (42%) from just 83 in 2011 to 118 in 2016.

The Highlands saw an increase of 15%, while Aberdeenshire and Midlothian both saw improvements of 10%.

Glasgow City ranked 15th, declining by just over 1%, with a total of 28,163 new businesses launched over the period.

The City of Edinburgh ranked 21st, with start-up numbers falling by almost 7%.

South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and Argyll and Bute all declined by more than a fifth.

Bank of Scotland said the recent downward trend in new business start-ups was "likely to be a response to the uncertain economic environment".