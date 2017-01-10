Scottish household water charges set to increase

Household water charges in Scotland are set to rise by an average of £6 a year but will remain among the lowest in Britain.

Scottish Water said an increase in household charges was being limited to 1.6% for all council tax bands.

This means the average Scottish Water household charge in 2017/18 will be £357 - less than £1 a day.

The current average charge of £389 in England and Wales is £32 higher than in Scotland.

Charges for 2017/18 in England and Wales have yet to be announced.

Scottish Water has promised that by 2021 household charges overall will have fallen in real terms.

'Significant improvements'

The company plans to invest £3.5bn in projects across Scotland between 2015 and 2021.

It said the six-year investment would be made in water treatment works, pipes and networks - providing customers with improved service, enhancing the environment and supporting jobs in the Scottish economy.

Ongoing projects include:

Construction of the £100m Shieldhall Tunnel in Glasgow. This will improve water quality in the River Clyde and reduce flooding

A new £29m water treatment works to provide high-quality drinking water to customers in the Oban area

A £5m upgrade of Dundee's drinking water network

Chief executive Douglas Millican said: "Scottish Water customers continue to enjoy the benefits of one of the UK's best value water and waste water services.

"The quality of drinking water received by our customers has never been higher, while we've continued to achieve excellent customer satisfaction results.

"We are firmly focused on meeting our customers' expectations of us. That's why we're building on the significant improvements we've made to water services by providing value for money, stability and certainty in charge levels.

"By 2021, we expect to deliver further improvements to drinking water quality and environmental performance while at the same time ensuring that overall household charges have fallen further in real terms."