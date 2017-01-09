Scottish makers to showcase work at American craft show

Image copyright Colin Hattersley

A group of 20 makers and designers based in Scotland are to showcase their work at a prestigious US craft show.

Scottish arts and crafts will be displayed beside US-based designers at the American Craft Show Baltimore 2017.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the event in February which, until now, has only showcased the work of US crafts people.

It comes after Craft Scotland forged a trade agreement with the American Craft Council (ACC).

Fiona Logue, director of Craft Scotland, said: "Scotland has a rich heritage in craft and making, and what is particularly exciting is how that influences makers working in Scotland today.

"The makers and designers selected are a mixture of emerging and established talent, all of whom challenge perceptions of what Scottish craft might be, and it is that vibrancy that has been recognised by the American Craft Council.

"We're delighted to be able to facilitate this opportunity for Scotland's makers and to continue to develop links between Scotland and North America."

Exchanging ideas

The 20 people and ranges selected include Adam Henderson's precious metal jewellery and Lara Scobie's sculptural ceramics.

Jewellers, ceramicists and textile artists are also represented with works inspired by Scotland's seascapes and coastline, flora in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Scottish folklore and Scotland's urban creatures.

Pamela Diamond, director of marketing and communications at ACC, said: "ACC firmly believes in the value and inspiration that exchanging ideas, cultural influences and methods of making can provide for both artists and show attendees alike.

"We look forward to hosting this exciting showcase of 20 artists representing Scotland's fresh and contemporary take on craft."

The five-day show includes two trade days, followed by three retail days which are open to the public.