Tracking sensor firm secures £100,000 on Dragon's Den

Image copyright Xupo Image caption The product helps users find misplaced items such as keys

A tech start-up which developed a wireless tracking sensor that helps people find misplaced personal items has secured a £100,000 investment on the BBC Two Dragon's Den TV show.

Connect-In secured the cash from technology entrepreneur Peter Jones.

The Glasgow-based firm will use the money to help fund the expansion of its Bluetooth tracker, Xupo.

The coin-sized device communicates with a smartphone app via a sensor to find misplaced items such as keys and bags.

The tracker was launched by Strathclyde University graduates Raj Sark and Vincenz Klemt in 2014 after they raised nearly £27,500 in a crowdfunding campaign with Kickstarter.

The idea was born when one of the founders lost his travel bag, including a new laptop computer and passport, at Heathrow Airport.

'Thrilled'

For 30% equity of the business, the Dragons' Den investment will be used to increase marketing spend and capture market share. Xupo forecasts £1m in revenues in the next year.

Mr Sark said: "We are thrilled about Peter Jones' investment and his confidence in our product.

Image caption Peter Jones invested £100,000 in the firm in return for 30% equity

"We couldn't have asked for a better Dragon, recognising the true value he will bring to our business based on his network and expertise as one of Britain's leading technology entrepreneur investors."

Mr Klemt said: "Peter's investment will help us further strengthen our position in the UK and expand into Germany and France, followed by Italy and Spain."