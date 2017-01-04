Aggreko wins 2018 Winter Olympics power contract

Image copyright Aggreko

Glasgow-based generator company Aggreko has been appointed the official temporary electricity provider for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

It will provide power across 18 competition venues and the international broadcast centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The contract is worth about £32m to Aggreko, which is one of the world's largest temporary power providers.

It pulled out of a tender to supply generators to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Aggreko would be a sponsor for the Pyeongchang Olympics as part of the deal, the firm said.

Asia's first Winter Olympics outside Japan will see the coastal city of Gangneung host figure skating, curling, ice hockey, speed and short-track skating events.

Pyeongchang, which is about 180km (112 miles) east of Seoul will stage mountain events.