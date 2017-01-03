Norwegian announces 130 jobs and new Edinburgh base

Image copyright Norwegian Image caption The airline currently links Edinburgh to six destinations in Scandinavia and Spain

Edinburgh Airport has been chosen as a new base for budget airline, Norwegian, with plans for transatlantic flights.

The airline is recruiting 30 pilots and 100 air crew, and intends to operate two or three aircraft out of the Scottish capital.

Norwegian is soon to take delivery of a new type of Boeing 737, capable of longer flights than previous designs.

The airline is expected to announce new routes linking Scotland to airports in the Boston and New York areas soon.

It already links Edinburgh to six destinations - Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Barcelona, Tenerife, Malaga.

On Tuesday, Edinburgh Airport said it expected 100 new retail jobs will be created this year, as it expands its range of shopping.

Expansion plans

Norwegian's chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said: "Edinburgh is a central part of our UK growth plans and together with new aircraft and new flights, we are also creating new jobs in Scotland.

"We are looking for talented crew and pilots to join us in delivering our ambitious growth plans at Edinburgh Airport. As an award-winning airline, with new aircraft and global expansion plans, this is a great opportunity for people to join us as we head into our busiest ever year.

"More jobs in the air will help also create more jobs on the ground and Norwegian's plans for new flights into Edinburgh will help support tourism, business and hospitality opportunities in the UK's second most visited city.

"We look forward to unveiling more about our Edinburgh expansion plans in the coming weeks."

Since 2009, Norwegian has flown more than 1 million passengers to and from Edinburgh.

The airline already flies low-cost long-haul routes from London Gatwick to the US.