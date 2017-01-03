Edinburgh Airport set to land 100 new retail jobs

Edinburgh Airport has announced plans to further expand its retail offering this year, leading to about 100 new jobs.

The news comes as the airport continues to redevelop its airside retail space.

In the past year it has added 20 outlets, resulting in nearly 200 new jobs.

New retailers added in 2016 included JD Sports, Next, Fatface, Krispy Kreme, Michael Kors and the Tartan Weaving Mill.

A number of outlets have also been refitted or seen additional units added to existing brands.

Refits planned for 2017 include retailers Hugo Boss, Scottish Fine gifts and WH Smith.

At least two new units are also in the pipeline, the airport said.

'Incredible year'

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "2016 has been an incredible year for Edinburgh Airport and the expansion of the retail side of the business is a key part of our success.

"Edinburgh Airport's growth in the non-aero market allows us to be competitive and attract more new airlines and more new routes in and out of Scotland's capital.

"This strategy has not only seen passenger number grow to record levels - we are on course for 12 million this year - it benefits airlines too.

"It is good for us, good for our customers and ultimately - with the creation of more jobs and enhanced connectivity from the nation's capital city - it is good for Scotland."