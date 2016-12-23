Fashion firm Ness Clothing calls in administrators

Image copyright Ness Clothing Image caption The Ness brand includes accessories such as handbags

Administrators have been called in to Scottish fashion and accessories brand Ness Clothing, following financial difficulties at the firm.

Edinburgh-based Ness operates 10 stores in Scotland and five in England, as well as four concessions.

Administrators from accountancy and business services firm BDO said all the stores would remain open while a buyer was being sought.

Ness employs 105 staff, all of which are being retained for the moment.

'Unique brand'

BDO business restructuring partner James Stephen said: "Notwithstanding the improving sales trend, with like-for-like sales up 12% over the last 12 months, the company experienced working capital difficulties.

"Nevertheless, Ness is a unique brand and remains a highly-popular shopping destination for its loyal customer base in towns across Scotland and England and we are confident of securing a sale of the company as a going concern."

He added: "We have already received expressions of interest and we encourage other interested parties to come forward.

"The company will continue to trade whilst a sale is explored and all stores will remain open.

"Shoppers are still able to visit their local store for last-minute Christmas shopping - and to take advantage of planned post-Christmas sales beginning on Boxing Day."