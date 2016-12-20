Campaign raises thousands of pounds for former Team Rock staff

Image copyright JustGiving Image caption The crowdfunding campaign raised more than £16,000 within hours

An online campaign has raised thousands of pounds for staff who lost their jobs this week following the collapse of rock music publisher Team Rock.

The crowdfunding drive to raise £20,000 for affected workers was set up by heavy metal band Orange Goblin's frontman, Ben Ward.

Within 15 hours, it had already raised £16,500.

A total of 73 people were laid off after administrators were called in to South Lanarkshire-based Team Rock.

The posts were spread between High Blantyre and London.

A further seven staff have been kept on temporarily to help administrators as they seek a buyer for the firm's assets.

Team Rock, which has ceased trading, ran a stable of rock music magazines as well as the website www.teamrock.com.

Titles and brands included Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, the Golden Gods Awards and the Classic Rock Awards.

Image copyright Ester Segarra Image caption Orange Goblin frontman Ben Ward said the rock community needed "to pull together to help give something back"

Ben Ward said: "Today, 73 members of the Team Rock staff were told that the company is going into liquidation and that they are being made redundant with immediate effect with zero pay.

"These are good, hard-working, committed people that through Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog Rock, TeamRock Radio and more, have supported the rock and heavy metal scene in this country for decades.

"Now we, the rock community, need to pull together to help give something back."