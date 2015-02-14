Image copyright Stewart Tourism and Leisure Image caption The hotel would be called the Patternmaker

Plans have been submitted for a £3.5m luxury hotel in the centre of Paisley.

The development would transform two historic buildings into a 40-room boutique hotel with bar, brasserie and conferencing facilities.

Local entrepreneur Tom Stewart is behind the plans and hopes to start work in the summer of next year.

If approved by Renfrewshire Council, the new hotel, to be called the Patternmaker, could create more than 50 full and part-time jobs.

The site for the proposed development is opposite Paisley Abbey and consists of two buildings - Kelvin House, which was built in 1939 and has an Art Deco front elevation, and Forbes Place, which was built around 1830 and was used for patternmaking and as a shawl warehouse by the thread industry.

There are also plans for a microbrewery and short and long-stay car parking facilities associated with the hotel.

'Focal point'

Mr Stewart, who also owns the four-star Ashtree House Hotel near Paisley Museum, said he hoped the project could help drive the regeneration of Paisley.

He said: "Successful regeneration projects tend to have an anchor development around which other developments and investments are stimulated. We see the regeneration of Kelvin House and the Patternmaker building in the same way.

"It is an outstanding location adjacent to the Abbey and has the potential to become a focal point as the economy of the town develops.

"There is a lot of grassroots work under way at the moment to put the right infrastructure and strategies in place to build the town's economy.

"Tourism, in particular heritage tourism, support for businesses and public realm investment are just some of the initiatives now under way. A lot of tourism and business traffic currently bypasses Paisley but that is going to change."

He added: "Currently the town has just two hotels, so there will be significant demand for a quality hotel, leisure and business services venue of the type that we will be targeting."