Air Nostrum launches new Madrid route

Image caption This is the first direct flight from Madrid to Glasgow and the first in Scotland by Air Nostrum

Spanish airline Air Nostrum is to launch a new twice-weekly service from Glasgow to Madrid.

The flights from Glasgow Airport will start from November 2011.

The airport's managing director, Amanda McMillan, said the route was good news for the airport and Glasgow and would strengthen Scotland's "connectivity with Europe's major cities".

She added: "It has huge potential to generate significant in-bound tourism for Glasgow and the West of Scotland."

This is Air Nostrum's first flight out of Scotland and the UK and the first direct link between Glasgow and Madrid.

The airline is a franchisee partner of Spanish group Iberia.

Spain is Glasgow's fourth largest international market, with almost 50,000 trips being made every year to the city by Spanish travellers who generate £15.5m in economic benefit.

Glasgow City Council leader Gordon Matheson said: "Air Nostrum's new service to Glasgow from the Spanish capital presents us with a significant opportunity to increase short-break visitors from Spain.

"It also opens up the real possibility of growing international conference delegate numbers from South America through Iberia's hub at Madrid Barajas airport."

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "The twice-weekly flight will benefit tourists as well as building business links between Glasgow and Madrid, which is home to ScottishPower's parent company, Iberdrola, as well as the headquarters for many of Spain's biggest businesses.

"It's a great boost for Glasgow and Scotland as a whole."