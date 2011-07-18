Tale of two cities for offices

Image caption In Edinburgh the average cost of a work station is £80 above the national average

Demand for office space has fallen in Glasgow while it is on the rise in Edinburgh, according to latest data.

The survey for officebroker.com has shown that between April and June, demand for office space in Glasgow was down by a third.

During the same period, demand in Edinburgh increased by 33%, even though the average work station cost 40% more than the national average.

However, firms in Edinburgh are choosing shorter, more flexible deals.

The survey found that the national average for a serviced desk space in Edinburgh was £260 in the second quarter of this year - £80 more than the national average.

The level of commitment by companies fell however, with the average length of a contract dropping from 10 months in the second quarter of 2010 to just 5.5 months in the same period of 2011.

In Glasgow, the average length of a rental agreement increased by one month during the same period to 11 months.

Price remained almost static with the cost of a work station up just £1 from last year to £161.

Chris Meredith, head of sales at officebroker.com, said it had been a tough quarter for Glasgow, although the city was performing better than many other areas of the country.

He added: "Firms took less space over the past three months in comparison to the same period last year.

"However, average contract lengths have increased to just under a year which shows those firms who are taking space are doing so with a mid to long-term approach, indicating that there is still some confidence in the market."