Blaze at Peterhead fish processing plant

A major fire has broken out at a fish processing plant in the Kirk Square area of Peterhead.

Grampian Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at the Freshcatch premises in Kirk Street at about 1815 BST.

There has been no reports of any injuries.

There are reports that smoke can be seen from a wide area, and the fire service has urged the town's residents to remain indoors and to close windows.

