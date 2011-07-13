Scottish unemployment rate falls

Image caption The number of unemployed in Scotland falls as the claimant count rises

Scottish unemployment fell by 11,000 in the three months to May to 205,000, according to the latest data.

The unemployment rate was 7.6%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), below the UK average of 7.7%.

However, the number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in June was 141,300 - an increase of 1,500.

In the UK unemployment fell by 26,000 in the three months to May to 2.45 million.

Analysis Scotland's unemployment position has gone from being better off than the rest of Britain at the start of the recession to being worse off, and the latest figures show it's returned to a better position again. From spring last year to the most recent figures for this spring, the number of Scots seeking work fell by 14,000. Wales did slightly better, with a 16,000 drop, while England saw the number on the way up, but only a little, by 5,000. On those in employment, according to the ONS survey, Wales and Scotland also did well over the year; Scotland up 55,000, Wales up 31,000, England by 195,000. That means England had a much slower rate of improvement. On the claimant count, however, Scotland's faring a lot worse, particularly among men. Jobseekers Allowance is being claimed by 6.9% of Scots men, compared with 5.7% of men in England. However, the Scottish Trades Union Congress is pointing out that the growth in claimant count has recently been overwhelmingly among women. One of the most striking aspects of these figures is how much stability there has been at a time of labour market uncertainty. Of more significance to more people these days is the table at the bottom of the employment statistics showing how much wages and salaries are falling behind inflation. The latest shows an uptick in pay from 2% growth to 2.3%, largely driven by bonuses payments in the private sector, but that's still a long way behind inflation, and means continuing erosion of real earnings.

According to the ONS, employment in Scotland increased by 20,000 over the quarter, and increased by 55,000 over the year to stand at nearly 2.5 million.

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Michael Moore, said: "Since last autumn the Scottish jobless figures have been heading in the right direction and this is encouraging.

"The UK government is continuing to work hard to set the right conditions to put the country on a path to long term sustainable growth.

'We have identified trade as one of the areas that will help us to rebalance the economy."

He added: "For this reason we have created a new Scottish trade group which will support our aim to increase exports from Scotland."

The fall in the unemployment rate in Scotland below the UK as whole has been welcomed by the Scottish government.

First Minister Alex Salmond said: "These are positive figures, with employment in Scotland rising and unemployment falling at seven times the rate as in the rest of the UK, but there can be absolutely no room for complacency.

"We now have lower unemployment, higher employment, and a lower rate of economic inactivity in Scotland than the UK as a whole - and the lowest joblessness rate in Scotland for 18 months, with the eighth consecutive reported fall."

Mr Salmond added: "However, as the increase in the claimant count demonstrates, more needs to be done to support jobs, secure investment and boost economic activity across Scotland - and these figures reinforce the need for a Plan B or flexibility from the UK government in order to strengthen growth and recovery."