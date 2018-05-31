Men face 'plot to murder' Aberdeen trial
- 31 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have gone on trial accused of plotting to murder another man in Aberdeen for money.
Warren Keating, 29, Darren Summers, 30, and Jeff Binnie, 24, deny conspiring to kill a man called Henry Stephen at various locations in the city.
The Crown claims they acquired a revolver and cartridges, and searched for Mr Stephen.
The first witness in the case is due to be called at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.