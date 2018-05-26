NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Crowds take to streets for Aberdeen's first Pride parade

  • 26 May 2018
Grampian Pride march

Thousands of people have attended Aberdeen's first ever Grampian Pride parade.

Crowds filled Union Street as the march made its way down the city's main thoroughfare.

The event is to celebrate the region's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual community.

Banff-born singer Sandi Thom will be the headline act at an event at Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Related Topics