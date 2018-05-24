Image copyright Google

A care home in Inverurie has been told to make urgent improvements in the care provided to vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Garioch Care Home following an inspection that raised serious concerns.

The notice lists three areas which need urgent improvement including more staff training and better access to toilet and bathing facilities for residents.

The care home's operator, Brighterkind, said it had already made improvements.

The improvement notice says management of the home must demonstrate to the Care Inspectorate that all residents "have access, whenever required, to toilet facilities which are fit for purpose and are appropriate to meet their needs."

Return visit

They must also ensure "all staff employed in the service have completed training in adult support and protection" and are "aware of how to report adult support and protection concerns and are confident in doing so."

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

"Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527."

Enhanced training

Brighterkind said it had made a "significant investment" to improve and enhance areas of the home in recent years, and intended to do more.

"We have been in frequent contact with the Care Inspectorate (CI) since the inspection and we will be meeting with them again within days to discuss our proposed plan of refurbishment and improvement works," it said.

"We are already providing refresher and enhanced staff training.

"Although all of the required notifications were made to the CI, we have reinforced to staff the need for this to happen more promptly."