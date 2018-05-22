Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jon Craig attacked his victim as she left home for work

A disgruntled former shortbread factory worker who carried out a "cowardly and vicious" attack on a female supervisor, leaving her unable to speak, has been jailed for six years.

Jon Craig, 55, shattered 44-year-old Katarzyna Jaloszynska's skull and smashed bones in her face in the attack in Elgin, Moray, last October.

He was originally charged with attempted murder.

Craig admitted a reduced charge of assault to the danger of life.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Mulholland described the early morning attack as the victim left home for work as "cowardly and vicious", and said that Ms Jaloszynska could have died if it had not been for the skill of a surgeon.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said of Craig's complaints about his workplace: "He described that the supervisors would verbally abuse staff, by shouting, screaming and swearing at them."

'Remorse and regret'

The court heard how Ms Jaloszynska had left home to catch the bus to her work at the Walkers shortbread factory in Aberlour.

Her husband heard screaming and ran out to find her badly injured, covered in blood and unable to speak.

Emergency surgery was carried out at Aberdeen Royal Hospital to remove fragments of bone from her brain.

She is still unable to speak, although she can respond to commands.

Mr McPhie said: "The final outcome with regards to the complainer's brain injury has not yet been determined. It will take a minimum of six months to ascertain this."

Defence counsel Shahid Latif said father-of-five Craig had expressed "remorse and regret".

'Planned attack'

Det Insp Norman Stevenson, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a planned attack on a woman who was making her way to work in the early hours of the morning on her own.

"This brutal assault has resulted in significant long-term impact for the victim and her family.

"Craig is a devious individual and his sole intention that morning was to inflict very serious injury."