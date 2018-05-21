NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Five receive treatment after Fraserburgh farm fire

  • 21 May 2018

Five people needed treatment following an Aberdeenshire fire.

Three fire engines were called to Gowanfold Farm near Fraserburgh on Sunday evening.

Three ambulances and two special operations response teams were also sent to the scene.

Four people were for treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, and another was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

