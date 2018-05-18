Man charged with assault to danger of life in Stonehaven
- 18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with assault to the danger of life after an incident in Stonehaven.
A 21-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident in the town's harbour area on Wednesday evening.
Stuart Duguid, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury and the danger of life.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.