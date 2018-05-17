NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over 'attempted murder' in Stonehaven

  • 17 May 2018

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged attempted murder in Stonehaven, police have said.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after an incident in the town's harbour area on Wednesday evening.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-year-old man had been charged. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

The High Street area was closed for inquiries but later re-opened.

