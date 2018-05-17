Image copyright RGU

Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University has said said it will "robustly" investigate claims of a possible conflict of interest over the appointment of a new vice-principal.

It is understood the inquiry will look at business interests shared by Gordon McConnell and Prof Ferdinand von Prondzynski, RGU's principal.

Mr McConnell is vice-principal for commercial and regional innovation.

RGU said it was following its "public interest review policy procedure".

The university said it was not in a position to comment further at this stage.