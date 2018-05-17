Image copyright JohnM/Geograph Image caption An area between the town's High Street and the harbour was closed for investigations

A man has been left seriously injured after an alleged assault near a harbour in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Stonehaven at about 19:00 on Wednesday following reports of an incident.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where a Police Scotland spokesman said he remained unconscious.

A 28-year-old man is in police custody. People are urged to stay away from the High Street area near the harbour, as it is closed while inquiries continue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been urged to phone 101 and quote incident 3601.