A man is due to face court next month charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom is due to face a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The case has been scheduled to call on 15 June.