An RAF serviceman from Moray died after being hit by a taxi outside an air base in Cyprus, an inquest has heard.

Cpl Steven Wainwright, 29, from Elgin, was struck near RAF Akrotiri on 30 April.

He died a day later of a severe head injury, a post-mortem examination found.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter opened an inquest following his repatriation to RAF Brize Norton on 10 May.

He said a full inquest would be held at a later date.

Cpl Wainwright, who was married and had a family, joined the RAF in 2006 and worked as technician with No6 Squadron.