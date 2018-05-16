Image copyright SMC Photography / Scottish Ambulance Service

Eight new ambulance staff will be recruited to cover the Moray area, it has been announced.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the workers would be based in Elgin to help deliver the "highest possible standards of care".

The Unite union warned last year that staff were concerned about being asked to work longer hours.

Health Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the announcement of a "sustainable solution".

Milne Weir, the Scottish Ambulance Service regional director for the North, said: "We're determined that we can provide patients across the region with the best care possible."