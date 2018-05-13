NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Tesco lorry crashes into house in Rothes

  • 13 May 2018
Lorry crashed into house Image copyright Jasperimage

A Tesco lorry has crashed into a house in Rothes, Moray.

The HGV struck two cars before ploughing into the house on the High Street at about 03:20.

The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin where it is understood he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after his Mazda 3 was involved in a crash with a Landrover Discovery in Mintlaw.

The crash happened on the A952, near Hardyards at about 22:35 on Saturday.

The Mazda driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where police said he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 62-year-old woman driving the Landrover was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Andrew Meikleham, of Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites