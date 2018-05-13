Tesco lorry crashes into house in Rothes
A Tesco lorry has crashed into a house in Rothes, Moray.
The HGV struck two cars before ploughing into the house on the High Street at about 03:20.
The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin where it is understood he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Earlier, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after his Mazda 3 was involved in a crash with a Landrover Discovery in Mintlaw.
The crash happened on the A952, near Hardyards at about 22:35 on Saturday.
The Mazda driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where police said he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The 62-year-old woman driving the Landrover was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Sgt Andrew Meikleham, of Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland."