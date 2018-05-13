Image copyright Jasperimage

A Tesco lorry has crashed into a house in Rothes, Moray.

The HGV struck two cars before ploughing into the house on the High Street at about 03:20.

The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin where it is understood he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after his Mazda 3 was involved in a crash with a Landrover Discovery in Mintlaw.

The crash happened on the A952, near Hardyards at about 22:35 on Saturday.

The Mazda driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where police said he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 62-year-old woman driving the Landrover was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Andrew Meikleham, of Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland."