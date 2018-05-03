Woman airlifted after fall from tandem bike near Rothes
- 3 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a tandem bike in Moray.
The accident happened on the A941 near Rothes at about 17:05.
The woman suffered facial injuries and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.