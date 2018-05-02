Image copyright LUMLEY

A 100-year-old bottle of whisky is to go on public display for the first time since it was discovered in a laundry cupboard in Ayrshire.

The malt was found wrapped in a tea towel in Troon 20 years ago but its discovery only recently came to light.

It was bottled in 1920, having been matured for at least three years, and is believed to be the oldest unopened bottle of Glenfarclas whisky.

Now it is set to be displayed at the Glenfarclas distillery in Moray.

The display will form part of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The bottle was originally presented to the manager of Gartloch distillery in Glasgow, Stephen Dowell, when it closed down in 1920.

It was passed down to his daughter, and then her niece's husband, after it was found in the back of a laundry cupboard in 1988.

'Spiritual home'

He kept hold of it until last year when his family contacted the Glenfarclas distillery, which is based near Ballindalloch.

The bottle was handed over to the distillery for an undisclosed sum earlier this year.

John Grant, the fifth generation of his family to run Glenfarclas, said he had no doubt of its authenticity.

"I am delighted to bring this bottle containing whisky from the time of my grandfather back to its spiritual home, and as such add another chapter to our archive," he added.

The bottle, which is labelled "rare, old" and "75% proof" will be on display at the Glenfarclas distillery for a limited time as the conditions of the visitor centre could damage the bottle.

A spokeswoman for the firm said there were no plans to open the bottle.