Construction of Stonehaven's new flood defences has been delayed because so many contractors have bid for the work.

Aberdeenshire Council said it had drawn up a shortlist of bidders for the £16m contract, but the process has put the start of work back by several months.

The work, which was due to begin this summer, will see new and refurbished bridges on the River Carron.

There will also be new flood walls, culverts and a pedestrian walkway and the removal of an island in the river.

Stonehaven has been badly affected by severe flooding for many years, leading to the evacuation of homes several times between 1988 and 2012.

Aberdeenshire Council said 13 bidders had now been whittled down to a shortlist of five and officials are beginning the next stage of the tendering process.

The council said it now hopes a preferred bidder will be chosen in time to begin work on site later in the year.

'To be expected'

The flood scheme, which will protect more than 370 homes, is expected to take about two years to complete.

Landowners directly affected by the works are being contacted by members of the project team so they can be kept up to date with the next steps and what they will mean for them.

Principal engineer Rachel Kennedy said: "While the timescale we initially predicted has slipped by a few months, that's to be expected with a project of this size and complexity and given the significant level of interest from firms wishing to deliver the scheme on the council's behalf.

"The council and its consultants are keen to keep the local community informed of progress and to work through any issues as they arise, delivering a flood protection scheme which offers the community security.

"Clearly everyone is keen to see this important protection for the town in place at the earliest opportunity, but it has to be done right, within budget and ensuring we take account of the complex requirements across the scheme area."