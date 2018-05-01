Man charged after £380,000 cannabis raid

A 22-year-old Vietnamese man has been charged after the recovery of a cannabis cultivation worth about £380,000 in Aberdeenshire.

Police officers seized the drugs at a rural property in the New Aberdour area on Sunday.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Det Sgt George Nixon said: "This is a recovery of a significant amount of illegal drugs which would have been bound for our communities."