Man dies after being hit by lorry in Aberdeen
- 30 April 2018
A 54-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.
The accident happened on Wellington Road, near Abbotswell Road, at about 17:10.
The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.
Wellington Road was closed.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.