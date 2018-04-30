Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the junction with Abbotswell Road

A 54-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.

The accident happened on Wellington Road, near Abbotswell Road, at about 17:10.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.

Wellington Road was closed.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.