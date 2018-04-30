NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Fire tackled at Aberdeen tower block

  • 30 April 2018
Bruce House Image copyright Google

An Aberdeen tower block had to be evacuated after fire broke out.

The emergency services were called to Bruce House in the Hazlehead area of the city at about 19:30 on Sunday.

The fire was brought under control by about 30 firefighters. No-one was injured.

An investigation has started into the fire, which is believed to have begun in the tower's bin store.

