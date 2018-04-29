Pedestrian dies in Aberdeenshire road crash
- 29 April 2018
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to the incident on the A980 Alford to Torphins road at Craigievar Hall at about 22:00 on Saturday.
The road was closed while officers carried out investigations, but has since reopened.
Police appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the crash.