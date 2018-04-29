NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian dies in Aberdeenshire road crash

  • 29 April 2018

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the incident on the A980 Alford to Torphins road at Craigievar Hall at about 22:00 on Saturday.

The road was closed while officers carried out investigations, but has since reopened.

Police appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the crash.

