A study of the controversial three weeks on and three weeks off rota for oil workers has revealed many suffer fatigue and are unhappy with their work and life balance.

The report for the Offshore Contractors Association suggests many workers are finding it more difficult to recover.

The changes to working patterns were introduced in a bid to save money.

The OCA said it there did not appear to be a negative impact on safety as a result.

The OCA said the report was commissioned in partnership with Acas and the GMB, Unite and RMT unions.

An OCA spokesman said: "We are pleased to see that there appears to be no negative impact on safety across the rotas.

"However we are very conscious that respondents perceive an adverse impact to health and wellbeing as a consequence of some of the rota patterns."