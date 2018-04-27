Image caption Road access problems have been causing issues for residents

An Aberdeenshire coastal road cut off by a landslip is reopening on a 24-hours-a-day basis.

A retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - partially collapsed last month.

The road has been largely closed since November.

There has been controlled access, but the road is full reopening from noon on Friday as work begins to stabilise the landslip.

Aberdeenshire Council said steel mesh netting is being put on the slope using long soil nails, to reduce the risk of further landslides.

It is estimated to take seven weeks to complete.

Residents are being warned that the road could still be blocked from time to time during the work, and traffic lights are being installed.