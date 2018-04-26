Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council Image caption Aberdeenshire Council has its headquarters in Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire Council has scrapped plans to move its headquarters from Aberdeen to a new building in Inverurie.

Aberdeenshire is the only local authority authority in Scotland to have its headquarters outside its boundary.

Last January, councillors agreed to move forward with plans to relocate the authority's headquarters to a purpose-built facility at Harlaw in Inverurie.

Councillors have now voted to stay at the existing offices at Woodhill House.