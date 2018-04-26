One of Scotland's most remote communities is on course to enjoy a 24-hour electricity supply for the first time by the end of September.

Islanders on Fair Isle, off Shetland, have lived without power from 23:00 to 07:00 when there is not enough wind.

The island has used a combination of wind and diesel for power generation since the 1980s.

Plans to install three wind turbines, a solar array and battery storage are said to be progressing well.

Boost population

The Fair Isle Electricity Company community group secured a £2.65m funding package last year.

Director Robert Mitchell the bases for the new three turbines were due to be built at the beginning of May.

It is hoped the plan could boost the population of the island, which lies 24 miles south of the Shetland mainland.