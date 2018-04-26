An Aberdeen railway turntable which is more than 100 years old has been lowered back into place after being restored.

The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust has been carrying out the restoration.

It is hoped the work will bring steam trains to the area by allowing them to turn for return journeys.

The turntable was originally constructed in 1906, and was repaired in Kintore before being lifted back into place.

Fantastic sight

Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust chairman Jon Tyler told BBC Scotland: "It's fantastic to see the turntable back in position after 18 months of repairs.

"We will have the facility to accept charter steam trains in Aberdeen for the first time for 40 years."

Early 2019 is the aim for the first steam train visit.