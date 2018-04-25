Man found guilty over grandmother death crash
- 25 April 2018
A man has been found guilty of causing the death of a 57-year-old grandmother on a Mother's Day weekend trip by dangerous driving.
Elgin woman Jamesina Stewart, known as Ina, died after the crash on the A90 near Ellon in March 2016.
Alin Jar, 31, denied causing death by dangerous driving.
A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen removed an allegation he was driving while under the influence of morphine. Sentence was deferred.