Image copyright Serica Image caption The blockage has prevented exports from the nearby Erskine field

An oil firm has given up hope that a North Sea pipeline, which had become blocked by wax, will be cleared.

Serica said attempts to clear the obstruction between the Lomond and Everest fields, which was first noticed in January, have failed.

The blockage is preventing the company exporting its product from the nearby Erskine field.

Serica said it has now put forward plans for a 16-mile bypass pipeline, and wants to start work in August.

It is hoped production will resume a month later.