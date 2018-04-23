Image copyright North Wales Police

A father-of-11 who attacked a woman because he could not find a matching pair of socks has been jailed.

Nathan Pulman, 42, also known as William, admitted abuse against the 38-year-old in Laurencekirk, Fyvie, Stonehaven, Forres, Elgin, Inverness, Invergordon, Perth and Kinloch Rannoch.

He was jailed for 38 months at the High Court in Glasgow.

Pulman had previously been jailed for nine years in 2013 for violence against women.

Judge Lord Matthews told Pulman: "You have pled guilty to a shocking catalogue of domestic abuse.

"Your victim has been physically and psychologically harmed. The best years of her life have been blighted."

Prosecutor Bill MacVicar told an earlier hearing: "Repeated assaults were committed by the accused on the woman.

"On some of the occasions she was pregnant."

The woman described Pulman as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character, and said he would regularly accuse her of lying and then become angrier when she denied this and assault her.

After the attacks, he would buy her teddy bears and flowers, but after a short period the violence would start again.

Broke wrists

The court heard that she was once made to sit in snow for a long time while the accused shouted and swore at her.

She was eventually let back in to make his evening meal.

On another occasion, Pulman tied a rope to a beam and told her to put her head in the noose he had made and kill herself by stepping off a table.

In 2006, she stood on an office chair with wheels and Pulman kicked away the chair. She broke both wrists in the fall.

Pulman admitted assaulting the woman to her permanent disfigurement.

His pleas of not guilty to other charges including sexually assaulting the woman were accepted by the Crown.

Pulman also admitted assaulting two children.

Lord Matthews told Pulman that the sentence would have been much higher, but for the fact he had already been jailed in Wales for offences against the same woman.