Large fire at disused care home in Port Elphinstone
- 22 April 2018
About 60 firefighters are battling a large fire at a disused care home building in Aberdeenshire.
Fire crews and 12 fire vehicles were called to the blaze at the former Blyethwood home in Port Elphinstone, outside Inverurie, at about 13:40.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the "fully developed" fire had taken hold of both floors of the two-storey building in School Road.
There are not thought to be any casualties.