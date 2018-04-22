NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pensioner treated after Banff sheltered housing fire

  • 22 April 2018
Airlie Gardens Image copyright Google

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a sheltered housing complex in Aberdeenshire.

Eight firefighters, some using breathing apparatus, were called to the blaze at Banff's Airlie Gardens at 04:20.

The resident was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke, but was later released.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites